Letter: People can enjoy ‘Cloudwalk’ without demolishing the Skyway

The letter about the Skyway as “Cloudwalk” offered all the reasons why that bridge should not just belong to the cars and trucks. The views of Lake Erie and the shoreline, the grain elevators, and the Buffalo skyline are exquisite. But the most exciting part of the proposal is that we don’t have to demolish the Skyway bridge to have these experiences.

We don’t have to spend over $600 million to reclaim this as human space. We can use the Skyway outside of commuter hours any time we want, and indeed already do for the yearly SkyRide. Let’s close the Skyway bridge to traffic every Sunday afternoon in the summer. Imagine a beautiful sunny day; one can walk, skate, or bike up and over the bridge to the Outer Harbor; there is an open-air bus available. There are pop-up shops at the top marked off for seating and snacks. All, of course, weather permitting, as Buffalo has serious weather, with fierce wind, rain and snow.

From this perspective, it makes no sense to demolish a perfectly functioning, newly reconstructed bridge to make a Cloudwalk when it couldn’t be used most of the year due to our wonderful winter climate.