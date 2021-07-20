 Skip to main content
Letter: People are falling for far-right lies
We have witnessed the death of common sense in America. I have always ascribed to the saying “that if it sounds stupid, it probably is.” This theory has served me well throughout my life. Today we have things like QAnon and “stop the steal” or “the big lie” and no matter how ridiculous and false these might be approximately 50% of the people in this country believe them to be true. A quote attributed to Joseph Goebbels, Hitler’s minister of propaganda, states, “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.” Isn’t it both tragic and amazing that this line of thinking is still alive and well in America today! This truly scares me and it should also scare everyone else.

Michael K. Hall

Orchard Park

