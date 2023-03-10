A guest on a major news network recently referred to Mike Pence as “Pious Pence!” What a fitting name for a man who has “always” defined himself by his adherence to his “Christian faith.” For heaven’s sake – he refers to his wife as “mother,” befitting the reverence he pays to her role in being a mother to their children. What a great “role model” he is, say many who admire his openness about his devotion to Christ and being a “proud Christian.”

I looked up the definition of “pious” in my American Heritage Dictionary, and here is what is printed about “pious:” 1.” Having or exhibiting religious reverence; devotion.” That sounds like Pence, doesn’t it? Hold on; what about his unwavering devotion to Donald Trump? Pence stood steadfast in his defense of Trump and Trump’s shameless and criminal contempt for the rule of law and disregard for any sort of truth or honesty – didn’t he? Is that what a good Christian should have done for four years? I think not!

2. “Professing or exhibiting a strict traditional sense of virtue and morality; high minded.” Is Pence showing virtue, morality or being high minded currently? Well, isn’t he refusing to comply to a subpoena from the special counsel investigating Trump’s role in the January 6th insurrection? Is an open, defiant and illegal attempt to destroy our democratic process waged by domestic terrorists any kind of Christian or pious activity? Of course not!

Pence, to date, has refused to come forward and tell the truth. Is this exhibiting any traditional sense of virtue? Of morality? Is he being “high minded” in his cowardice shown by his total disregard for really acting like a “real” Christian? Absolutely not. Shame on him for his phony “piousness and lacking in any moral clarity.

Pence and all the other Evangelical Christians should ask themselves a common question they often have asked to others: “Have you found Jesus?” If they continue to defend our former president, I don’t think they will ever find Jesus, do you?

Larry Gustina

Buffalo