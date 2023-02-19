Former Vice President Mike Pence is again back in the headlines now that he has been subpoenaed by the special counsel investigating Donald Trump’s role in the January 6 insurrection. Trump instigated that attempted coup, but In some ways, Pence may be even more despicable than Donald Trump. It is being reported that Pence will likely refuse to comply with the subpoena, claiming executive privilege. Trump is a life-long crook and has never made any pretense of adhering to any of the Ten Commandments or any law, or behaving in any manner that could be described as Christian. Pence however, has always defined himself by his Christian faith. He describes himself as a conservative and a Republican, but above all else, a Christian. Yet throughout the entirety of Trump’s criminal tenure as president, Pence stood by adoringly at Trump’s side, enabling Trump’s absolute disregard for the law and common decency.