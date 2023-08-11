Former Vice President, Mike Pence just turned 64 years old on June 7. He is wasting his time, energy and money in trying to win the 2024 presidential election. He is currently being booed at rallies for recently coming out to go against Donald Trump in what Trump wanted him to do. Conservative Republicans are not enamored with him now, even though he literally saved the country by refusing to change the legit electoral representatives in a number of key states that Trump was making demands for him to do. It is my guess that while Pence is “dead meat” for any 2024 presidential nomination, I believe that he could be the front runner in 2028. At that time, he will still be relatively young for a politician, especially a presidential one, by being 68.
I will venture to say in 2028, when both Joe Biden and Trump are out of the picture, he will be much more appreciated for his actions against Trump and could be viewed as more of a hero. Also, he has much political knowledge from serving four years as second in command. Pence got to deal with and know foreign leaders in his four years. A weaker person may have fallen under pressure to make our democratic process lose.
Only time will tell what the future will be for Pence, but as long as he stays politically active until the start of the 2028 presidential election, I am placing my money on him to be a front runner then.
Joseph Borzelliere
Webster