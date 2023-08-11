Former Vice President, Mike Pence just turned 64 years old on June 7. He is wasting his time, energy and money in trying to win the 2024 presidential election. He is currently being booed at rallies for recently coming out to go against Donald Trump in what Trump wanted him to do. Conservative Republicans are not enamored with him now, even though he literally saved the country by refusing to change the legit electoral representatives in a number of key states that Trump was making demands for him to do. It is my guess that while Pence is “dead meat” for any 2024 presidential nomination, I believe that he could be the front runner in 2028. At that time, he will still be relatively young for a politician, especially a presidential one, by being 68.