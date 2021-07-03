Letter: Pelosi should examine poverty in her district

If Speaker Nancy Pelosi truly wants to find the cause of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot she needs to look no further than the poverty, inequity and homelessness our current trade and economic system has created in her own district.

Installing a partisan committee to serve as a kangaroo court to sensationalize and assess blame with the attitude of us versus them will only serve to divide the country even further than it already is.

California’s titanic movie industry has given us such creative entertainment its fantasy has spilled over into our politics and private lives and its players have become our royalty. The heat inversion in Los Angeles is the benchmark for the nation’s pollution control and California’s seaport an impetus for our supply-side policy.

We need leaders who will unite us and serve the whole country and not just their own sectional and vengeful interests.

If Pelosi cannot see herself as a representative to the whole country and all-American citizens especially those who are disenfranchised, she should resign for the good of the country.

Louis Boehm

Orchard Park