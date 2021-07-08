Letter: Pelosi is acting correctly in assembling Jan. 6 group

I had vowed not to write another letter to the editor, figuring I will advocate for democracy through letter writing and phone calls to stop voter suppression, assisting with voter registration (maybe even handing illegal bottles of water to Georgia voters), donating to campaigns and political organizations, hoping, and praying, but a letter July 3 that called out Nancy Pelosi for installing a partisan committee … kangaroo court to divide the country, while attempting to find the cause of the Jan. 6 insurrection at our Capitol-caused me to respond.

Perhaps the reader isn’t aware of the attempts for a bipartisan committee negotiated by (R-NY) John Katko (appointed by Kevin McCarthy.) A deal was thought to be reached -with the Democrats agreeing to the Republicans terms … until McCarthy and Mitch McConnell once again kowtowed to the perpetrator of the big lie, again forgot their constitutional oaths, refused participation and bullied the GOP congressional representatives and senators to follow suit.

Were they concerned that it may take away from another Benghazi hearing (33 at last count), or fear of another insurrection by their minions that again will push the Republican hypocrisy into the limelight?

I highly doubt the insurrectionists were representing the homeless and poverty stricken members of our society.