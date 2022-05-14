Letter: Pelosi has it wrong on Supreme Court action

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s comments concerning the leaked draft of the Supreme Court’s decision on the constitutionality of Roe v. Wade on “Face the Nation” were misleading and inflammatory. The draft decision merely puts the legislation of abortion back into the hands of the individual states, deciding that the Roe decision was unconstitutional by making abortion legislation a federal issue. That’s all it does. Contrary to Pelosi’s rhetoric, it will not have any effect on marriage equality, contraception, or gay marriage.

I find it interesting that she said nothing about the pro-abortion threats and violence that have occurred since the draft was leaked. But then, she’s just following the lead of our president, who has not decried the publication of the home addresses of six justices by the pro-abortion group, Ruth Sent Us. Imagine if pro-life activists had done the same: published a map to Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s home, encouraged pro-lifers to protest there, and Donald Trump’s official response was the same as Joe Biden’s: “The president’s view is that there is a lot of passion.”