Letter: Pegulas’ stadium game plan leaves out the majority of fans

Again, we take from those with the least to give to those with the most. Why would anyone support public financing for a new stadium in Orchard Park? Kim and Terry Pegula, who asked for 100% public financing of the stadium, now want to subsidize the cost by selling personal seat licenses. The cost is a minimum of $1,000, per seat, to purchase season tickets.

Those providing the funding will no longer be able to attend a game. I’ll never be able to discern why the people of this country, since approximately 1980, have stood by and allowed regressive tax policy, and IDAs. The wealthy pay less and less in tax every year.

Please, no nonsense about the economic benefit. Why do you think the Bills stadium study is being kept secret? Unless we, the working people, make it known, we’re tired of providing hard earned dollars to those already having all the money, we’ll once again foot the bill, so the billionaires can enjoy the game from their luxury box seats.