Letter: Pegulas should use savings from repairs for a roof
Letter: Pegulas should use savings from repairs for a roof

I understand that Pegula Sports and Entertainment (et al.) want to dig a hole for a new football stadium that seats 62,000 people (No dome or roof.)

However … they already have a hole dug and a stadium that holds 72,000 people with no dome or roof on it

It seems to me that $858 million to refurbish and remodel the old stadium is a very good idea.

This means that there approximately would be $525 million left over. That should be enough to put some type of roof on it.

I don’t get it.

Paul McCarthy

Buffalo

