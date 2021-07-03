Letter: Pegulas should stop trying to keep up with bigger cities

Buffalo Bills ownership recently stated that they want a new outdoor stadium built next to the current one in Orchard Park. Why? While the current stadium needs infrastructure improvements and additional amenities for the fans, it is a waste of upwards of a billion dollars for a venue that is used less than 15 days per year.

As a longtime season ticket holder, I don’t know of any fan that believes that a new facility is needed (or even wanted). Ticket prices would most likely double, and personal seat licenses (PSLs) almost surely would come into play. PSLs are a one-time cost that only gives you the right to buy season tickets. More prosperous cities than Buffalo have charged thousands of dollars per seat for this right.

Cities like New York and Los Angeles have many Fortune 500 companies that can easily afford PSLs and very high ticket prices. Buffalo, to my knowledge, has no Fortune 500 companies and we are one of the poorest cities in the country.

NFL owners always want all franchises to get new stadiums so that their profits increase enormously. There is pressure put on smaller franchises to follow the big boys. I believe it’s a simple case of the Pegulas trying to “Keep up with the Joneses.”

Grant Weber

North Buffalo