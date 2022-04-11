Letter: Pegulas should pay their fair share for new stadium

Former President Trump was right when he criticized the Pegulas for “spending too much money” for a mediocre, overrated team (my opinion) like the Bills.

It is amazing to me that the billionaire Pegulas came up with all kinds of money to waste on overpaying for the Bills team, but the same two billionaires will not be required by the state to ante up more money to pay for the stadium, thus leaving the presently already overtaxed New York State taxpayers to foot most of the bill for the stadium.

It must be nice for Gov. Kathy Hochul to “also gift a stadium” to two billionaires using casino money received from the Indian casinos and at the same time use that same decision to bolster her chances of being elected to governor of New York State in her bragging about how she used the money from the casinos to fund the stadium while an overpaid, part-time and do nothing Democratically-controlled state Legislature gleefully lets her get away with it.

That money is public money and does not belong to her and should not be used to bolster her election for governor.

That windfall of money that the New York state received form the Indian run casinos should of been used to pay for crumbling infrastructure in New York State and other projects.

David Valyo

Hamburg