Letter: Pegulas should give Bills a domed stadium

As I listened to the news regarding the new stadium proposal, I could only think why are we making the same mistakes we did 50 years ago? Back then we had a chance for a domed stadium and what did we do? We put an open-air stadium in an area prone for snow. I can see the reasoning to keep the stadium in its present location since there have been significant investments in training and practice facilities. However, since Terry Pegula thinks football should be played in the elements maybe he should sit outside for one of those games in December and January.

This is 2021 not 1960 and the players would prefer to play indoors as well. You really think Josh Allen’s performance under ideal conditions in a dome wouldn’t be better than playing in 20-degree weather? Get real. Don’t say it’s about the cost, look how much money funnels downstate. New York State just gave the New York Islanders $1.3 billion for their arena so I am sure the state could come up with the money for a no-frills domed stadium.