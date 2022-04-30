 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Pegulas should donate toward USS The Sullivans

I am writing in response to several opinions expressed regarding public funding of the new Buffalo Bills stadium: and the plight of the USS The Sullivans.

I object to the use of public money for the stadium without a referendum of all the voters. I understand that reality precludes that.

I suggest that the Pegulas gift about $10 million of that $850 million taxpayer money gifted to them and donate it to the naval and servicemen’s park to help save the Sullivans and the USS Little Rock.

Just a modest proposal.

Gary Campbell

West Seneca

