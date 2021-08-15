Letter: Pegulas, NFL should share new stadium building cost

The Pegulas and the NFL want the taxpayers of New York State and Erie County to once again pay for a new football stadium, this time to the tune of $1.4 billion. It now appears to be common practice around the country to expect taxpayers to totally fund billionaire businessmen’s hobbies.

New York State and Erie County taxpayers have already paid for two football stadiums, the current Highmark Stadium and the Lancaster Cottrell Stadium which was never built. Pegula has a net worth of between $4.6 billion and $5.1 billion. The NFL generated $16 billion in 2018 and another $16 billion in 2019 from merchandising, ticket sales, and TV contracts. Of the $16 billion, each NFL team’s percentage netted them approximately $280 million per year. The NFL lost $4 billion in 2020, but just made up that amount by finalizing TV contracts with four networks which guarantees them $110 billion over the next 11 years, or $10 billion per year.