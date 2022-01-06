Letter: Pegulas must listen to customers, players

I have been a season ticket holder, on and off, since 1988. I think the majority of season ticket holders would like the new stadium to be covered with a retractable roof to protect the fans and players from our windy and cold climate. This season, almost every game, has been miserable weather. Rain, wind, freezing wind chills, etc. People no longer want to attend a game in such unattractive conditions. Several games this year, especially the last few with freezing temps, I have not been able to sell (or giveaway) my season tickets to games I could not attend, even for $10. If the stadium had a roof, there would be higher demand for tickets which would make the Bills customers/season ticket holders happier. Also, it does not look good on TV when there are so many empty seats as there was for the last game.