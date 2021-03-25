Letter: Pegulas must end silence; help Sabres reach pinnacle

As a longtime fan of the A-bombed devastated Buffalo Sabres, I believe it’s time for the media and the fans to demand the ownership of Terry and Kim Pegula come clean and end their loud silence.

They have allowed the once proud Buffalo Sabres to fall into the NHL abyss by an arrogance, their mentioned loud silence, and downright refusal to have the team be run by a team president or hockey czar who actually knows how to run a successful NHL organization. One that would oversee every facet of the franchise from the team on the ice to the arena which had come under fire for its shabby rundown condition.

I love the Buffalo Bills and how they have succeeded under coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane in establishing a winning culture.

But I believe the Pegulas were lucky with the Bills. The NFL is essentially bankrolled by their TV contracts where the league makes money before fans even buy a ticket. This isn’t the case for hockey which needs its fans more.

The rift between the Buffalo Sabres and their passionate fans has become very apathetic and potentially irreconcilable.

Months before the pandemic, there was a small fan protest against the Buffalo Sabres. Right now, there clearly needs to be an all-out revolt.