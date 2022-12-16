 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Pegulas must build a dome for the new Bills stadium

  • 0

The Nov. 20 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns played in the domed stadium at Detroit's Ford Field led readers to speculate – again – about a domed stadium for the Buffalo Bills. It's not happening but the team remained grateful for the assist from fans in helping them get s…

Support this work for $1 a month

A sure sign billionaires are not the brightest people is the planned stadium for the Buffalo Bills. Location aside, owners of a team that has one of the best quarterbacks and receivers in the league forgot to put a roof on the new stadium. A team that has the loudest fan base forgot to enclose the roar with a dome. A team that claims they want a family atmosphere wants kids to sit in 35-degree rain. How many more games must we witness the weather handicap our star players and level of play? No, it’s not fun sitting in 40 mph winds or downpours, it doesn’t help your team and the quality of entertainment is bad. Pegulas, act on the obvious and build a dome.

John Brewster

Cheektowaga

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Letter writers have their say

Letter writers have their say

The Nov. 20 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns played in the domed stadium at Detroit's Ford Field led readers to speculate –…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News