Letter: Pegulas must build a dome for the new Bills stadium

A sure sign billionaires are not the brightest people is the planned stadium for the Buffalo Bills. Location aside, owners of a team that has one of the best quarterbacks and receivers in the league forgot to put a roof on the new stadium. A team that has the loudest fan base forgot to enclose the roar with a dome. A team that claims they want a family atmosphere wants kids to sit in 35-degree rain. How many more games must we witness the weather handicap our star players and level of play? No, it’s not fun sitting in 40 mph winds or downpours, it doesn’t help your team and the quality of entertainment is bad. Pegulas, act on the obvious and build a dome.