Letter: Pegulas may be scheming on something big for Buffalo

Maybe they have a plan.

Ralph had a plan. Wilson bequeathed $1.2 billion of the $1.4 billion from the sale of the Bills to the people of the cities of Detroit and Buffalo. What an amazing legacy. It should be called The Ralph for as long as the Bills play here to honor that amazing gift, I say.

Lots of billionaires these days plan to give away most of their wealth: Bill and Melinda Gates, Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott … It’s a thing.

Maybe the Pegulas have such a plan; maybe they don’t.

The Bills are worth more in San Antonio or Austin or Toronto … some city will build them a stadium. And if the Pegulas give away much of their wealth, then moving the Bills provides them more to give away, right?

But if that’s not the plan, then how are the Pegulas lives changed? If they fund every dime of the stadium they propose, their lifestyle won’t be appreciably affected.

What will be the Pegulas legacy? If they keep the Bills in Buffalo they will be heroes to this community.

The Bills leaving would really hurt this city. Yet asking the taxpayers to fund a new $1.4 billion stadium is a big ask in a town with so many other needs.