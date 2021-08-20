Letter: Pegulas can pay for stadium without any taxpayer funding

The Pegulas who are owners of the Buffalo Bills are pushing for the taxpayers to help fund a new stadium for them. No one is talking about the estimated cost to tear down the existing one, I am sure paid for by taxpayers as well. The estimated wealth of the Pegulas is about $5.4 billion. A new stadium costs about $2 billion so they would have plenty of money to build their own, and still live for hundreds of years very comfortably. They do not need public money. We recently spent $90 million on renovations, not to mention all the other perks paid for by taxpayers for the privilege of having the Bills here. Another ask, $400 million for upgrades to KeyBank Center. Their greed has no bounds.
It’s a lie that these large handouts help local economic development. Do your taxes go down when the Bills play? Are their more police keeping you safe? Do you drive on better roads? Are your schools better? Are there less hungry or homeless people in our county? Why should we sacrifice these things and pay higher taxes to give billionaires their free ride?
There are plenty of other cities that will take the team if they leave and find other taxpayers aka, suckers, to pay for it. Although they deny threatening to take the team elsewhere, we know what they mean when this gets mentioned.
Don’t forget the very people who are supported by the billionaires to stay in office won’t say “no.”