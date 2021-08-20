Letter: Pegulas can pay for stadium without any taxpayer funding

The Pegulas who are owners of the Buffalo Bills are pushing for the taxpayers to help fund a new stadium for them. No one is talking about the estimated cost to tear down the existing one, I am sure paid for by taxpayers as well. The estimated wealth of the Pegulas is about $5.4 billion. A new stadium costs about $2 billion so they would have plenty of money to build their own, and still live for hundreds of years very comfortably. They do not need public money. We recently spent $90 million on renovations, not to mention all the other perks paid for by taxpayers for the privilege of having the Bills here. Another ask, $400 million for upgrades to KeyBank Center. Their greed has no bounds.