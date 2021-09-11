Letter: Pegulas, Buffalo community should consider possibilities

I wish to publicly express a desire for the Pegulas and the Buffalo community to think big on the stadium project. It should be a public-private financial partnership with a massive goal of creating a destination that will be used by the Western New York community 350 days a year rather than the current eight to nine Sundays.

The stadium should be built downtown, with a retractable roof that combines a new Convention Center and the refurbishment of the Central Terminal. University at Buffalo should play there on Saturdays so as to help them recruit and elevate their collegiate sports program so as to help them compete and create regional football/basketball rivalries with the likes of Syracuse, Pittsburgh, Penn State and Notre Dame. Elevating UB’s collegiate sports, will in turn, help elevate their academic standings in the country.

Also adding projects involving condominium development, shopping and child-adult recreational activities will ensure that the stadium is used 365 days a year while generating incredible amounts of revenue. Located in downtown Buffalo, the new stadium should be a state-of-the-art facility that builds upon the energy of the current facilities involving the Sabres, gambling and the hotel locations that are currently in place.

Buffalo Talking Proud, with a Bills, Sabres and WNY Partnership, where everyone wins.