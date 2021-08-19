 Skip to main content
Letter: Pegula should use his own money to pay for the stadium
Letter: Pegula should use his own money to pay for the stadium

As I finished reading an article in The Buffalo News in which a representative of the Pegulas said it was not feasible for the Bills to spend hundreds of millions to repair a 50-year-old stadium they did not own, I recalled a press conference that Terry Pegula had right after he purchased the Sabres in which he said if I need more money, I will drill another well. If that is the case, then build the stadium with money out of your own pocket and quit trying to get it out of the pockets of Western New Yorkers.

Frank Gaik

Buffalo

