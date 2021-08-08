Letter: Pegula, NFL should foot the bill on any new stadium

Roger Goodell, Commissioner of the NFL, said that “league owners were of one mind, that Buffalo needs a new stadium.” Forbes last month put the wealth of Terry Pegula, owner of the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres, at $5.4 billion. And they want the taxpayers of New York State and Erie County to pay for a new $1.1 billion stadium plus, they want another $400 million for renovations costs to the NHL Sabres arena in downtown Buffalo.
Jack Kent Cooke, the previous but late owner of the Washington Football Team, built his teams stadium with $175 million of his own money and, Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, which are worth $5.7 billion, invested $1.2 billion in the stadium for his team. Metlife Stadium in New Jersey, where the New York Giants and the New York Jets play cost approximately $1.6 billion and, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., where the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams play cost almost $6 billion and both stadiums were 100% privately funded. The NFL, valued at $13 billion, is the wealthiest sports league in the world.
All the owners can afford to build their own football stadiums. but they’d rather they be built with public money. Since 1970, 27 of 30 new stadiums were built with public money. The owners use blackmail. They threaten to move their team to another city. If they are so insistent that Buffalo needs a new stadium make them put up or shut up. Both Pegula and the NFL need to come up with some serious cash.
Ron Martin
Rushford