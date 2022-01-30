Letter: Pegula can afford to offer Bills fans a decent stadium

Now that the frenzy of the Bills playoff run is over perhaps Gov. Kathy Hochul and County Executive Mark Poloncarz can show some common sense in how much of a new stadium should be paid for by Terry Pegula versus taxpayers. Pegula refused any serious discussion of a downtown stadium with a retractable roof attached to a new convention center. Such a plan would have provided a huge benefit to the City of Buffalo and the citizens of Erie County. It would definitely have merited a high percentage of costs being provided by taxpayers. Instead Pegula has insisted on an open stadium in Orchard Park with less seats than the current stadium. This will only benefit Pegula and season ticket owners.
Therefore it would be completely inappropriate for taxpayers to pay more than 50% of stadium costs. Over the last 10 years public funding of NFL stadiums has averaged only 35%. The NFL offers owners hundreds of millions of dollars in loans, personal seat licenses must provide a large portion and Pegula should personally pay a large portion. He spent $75 million last year on a yacht, so clearly can afford a few hundred million dollars for a project that benefits only him and not the vast majority of New York State taxpayers. Hopefully our politicians will stand up for the public despite their goals of getting maximum political donations from Pegula, construction firms, media, etc.