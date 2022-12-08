Letter: Pedestrians, bicyclists are often the main problem

Regarding the editorial on “unsafe roadways,” I find it ludicrous that not once did the editorial mention the ever-increasing stupidity of pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers. Stop blaming the roads and trying to find ways to make them safer; they are just as safe as they’ve always been. As a driver, I’m stunned at the number of idiots walking or bicycling on the road on the wrong side, and usually looking down at their phone. Stop, if you can, and try to educate these dolts on how dangerous it is what they’re doing, and you get told to mind your own business along with a vulgar gesture. It never occurs to them that they’re on a suicide mission, because the idiot driver in front of me who’s also on their phone is drifting off the road onto the shoulder and … well, there’s another death.