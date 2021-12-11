Letter: Pearl Harbor veteran offers knowledge, wisdom

I had the honor of listening to a World War II veteran stationed on the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor. His message was simple. All wars in human history were rooted in “government greed.”

All periods of peace were rooted in “Love.” I also had the honor of being stationed in Pearl Harbor as a submarine sailor from 1970-74.

I passed the Arizona memorial en route to Ford Island daily and could see the stacks stick up out of the water, and oil was dispensed in an occasional drop to the surface from the underwater tomb.

This honorable veteran of Pearl Harbor is 98 years old and thinks about the attack daily especially in bed at night. He explains how much effort it takes to hate, as opposed to the effortless ability to love. There is no substitute for the knowledge obtained from experience.

Mike Stockmeyer

Clarence

Naval submarine veteran