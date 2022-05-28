Letter: Pay homage to loved ones by reopening Tops store

It is imperative that the Tops Market on Jefferson Ave in Buffalo reopen. Tops is the only grocery store miles from any other.

The people in this community call Tops “Our beloved Tops.”

If the dead could speak and be heard I am certain they would say “we fought very hard and very long for a neighborhood grocery store, we must persevere.”

Tragedy robbed this community of loved neighbors and loyal customers, it should not be allowed to rob this community of their neighborhood grocery store.

Perhaps Tops could dedicate a space in the concourse that reads “In loving memory of our friends, neighbors and community we persevere.”

Deborah Barnes

Buffalo