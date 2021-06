A lot of minimum wage paying businesses don’t have enough employees.

The reason, I believe, is that the government adds about $300 to a person’s weekly unemployment benefits. So why should they work when they can just sit home and make more money? Here’s a way around that.

Why doesn’t the government instead add the $300 to an employed person’s wages instead of giving it to someone who’s just sitting home? This will be an incentive for them to go out and get a job.

Paul Neupert

Tonawanda