New York State Legislators have an opportunity to address an important shortfall in New York State’s proposed budget. The solution is affordable and long overdue.

Direct service professionals who care for our community’s most vulnerable fellow citizens – those children and adults with developmental disabilities – and who provide caring and essential services at wonderful places like Aspire and People Inc., must be provided a living wage.

It is unconscionable that these dedicated professionals employed at our community’s most respected private, nonprofit agencies will seemingly be paid $15,000 less per year than worker’s in state-owned facilities doing identical work. Why?

And absent such equity, by funding necessary cost of living increases, vacancies in staffing could reach critical proportions. Those adults and children who most need us risk being relegated to lives compromised by dangerous staffing shortages – shortfalls that do not currently have the resources to be corrected. More funding is essential.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has taken a proper first step to address minor cost of living adjustments that had been ignored for nearly a decade. It is clear that she cares. But much more is needed. Fair is needed. Proper care for our most at risk children and adults is needed. Within a huge New York State budget, a comparatively small amount is needed.

After years of neglect, New York State should prioritize taking care of those who protect, feed, clothe, bathe and aid those we love and who cannot care for themselves. Buffalo takes pride in doing much that’s good. We’ve faced very sad and troubling days this year. And now, these dedicated workers are asking us to please show them the respect they have earned. Will we?

John Walsh

Buffalo