Letter: ‘Pawsitivity’ should spread to other inmate facilities

What a wonderful heartwarming story about the Niagara program with inmates and dogs. “Pawsitive for Heroes” should be replicated in every men’s and women’s prisons throughout the United States. Both the inmate and the dog are rescued. You can see the pride the inmates had when their dog graduated, and the thrill of the recipient in receiving the pet. Tia Torres’s TV show for well over 16 years, “Pit Bulls & Parolees,” showed the value of taking former inmates and involving them in the rescuing and training of mostly pit bulls but other abused dogs.