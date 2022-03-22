 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: ‘Pawsitivity’ should spread to other inmate facilities
What a wonderful heartwarming story about the Niagara program with inmates and dogs. “Pawsitive for Heroes” should be replicated in every men’s and women’s prisons throughout the United States. Both the inmate and the dog are rescued. You can see the pride the inmates had when their dog graduated, and the thrill of the recipient in receiving the pet. Tia Torres’s TV show for well over 16 years, “Pit Bulls & Parolees,” showed the value of taking former inmates and involving them in the rescuing and training of mostly pit bulls but other abused dogs.

Having seen other programs similar to Niagara County’s show the pride and accomplishment of the inmates and the return of self-respect. I was a volunteer with my beloved dog, Rajah, in SPCA Serving Erie County’s “Paws for Love,” along with hundreds of other volunteers who went to the airport and many other Western New York locations to spread the love of our dogs.

Hopefully “Pawsitive for Heroes” will spread to other inmate facilities in Western New York.

Richard Sokolowski

Hamburg

