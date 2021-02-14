Letter: Paul got it wrong on incitement theory

Sen. Rand Paul wrote an OpEd piece in a publication called The Hill relative to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. In it he said, “To argue that any politician (Trump) that tells a crowd to “fight to take back your country” is somehow guilty of incitement is absurd.” Had former President Trump made a similar statement at a press conference or in a tweet I could agree. Instead his remarks were made to an angry crowd made of some of his most extreme followers on a day that many believed they could reverse the result of the election. Shouting “fire” in an empty field or on Twitter does not carry the gravitas as shouting “fire” in a crowded theatre. Context is everything and no matter how his supporters try to spin it the president was the match that lit the flame that figuratively torched the people’s house. Shame on both Trump and those who support his actions.