Letter: Patriots fan sends congratulations to Bills

Along with many New England fans, I am proud to hand the torch to such a dedicated football community and outstanding Buffalo Bills team.

Patriots fans have enjoyed a near 20-year run of exceptional performance that is today’s benchmark of what a team can be. The Bills are the perfect franchise to carry on the AFC East tradition of excellence and I am thrilled you have stepped up.

You have it all Buffalo – an ownership that knows enough to let the football guys run the show, a coach that leads by example and isn’t afraid of anything and a team of hard-working, incredible athletes with a professional edge.

Even though I realize New England, like many fan bases, has their obnoxious members, this is your time. I encourage you to enjoy every minute of your run, however long this will be, and always know, if the league is run properly there will come a day.

Here at the onset of your tenure, this New England fan wishes you all a wonderful experience.

Mark Boeing

Wolfeboro, N.H.