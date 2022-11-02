Letter: Patients need help with life-saving medications

Earlier this year, the New York State Legislature passed A1741 / S5299, an important bill that would help chronically ill patients afford their lifesaving medication by ensuring that all copays count toward a patient’s out-of-pocket costs for care.

Right now, health plans can refrain from applying payments made through a copay assistance program to a patient’s deductible. In doing so, health plans saddle patients with significant, unexpected costs. For price-sensitive patients, this practice is incredibly harmful and leaves many with an impossible choice—to fill their life-saving prescription or put food on the table.

A study by Prime Therapeutics found that one in four patients don’t fill their prescriptions because of the out-of-pocket burden. Additionally, a survey from the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network revealed that more than 80% of cancer patients cite copay assistance programs as the means by which they afford prescription drugs.

As someone who lost both of their parents to cancer, I understand the sheer number of bills that patients with a chronic illness must face. This legislation is critical to eliminating the financial toxicity associated with a diagnosis like mine.

Governor Hochul needs to make the right choice and end this unfair practice by signing into law A1741 / S5299. The Governor has the opportunity to make every copay count—but she needs to act now.

Karen Connor

American Cancer Society

Cancer Action Network

Wilson