Letter: Patience is required during vaccine rollout

As an essential employee that works daily alongside our health care community, I feel very lucky to have gotten the vaccine. Not only do I believe the vaccine is the surest, safest way to overcome the pandemic and return to our lives, but I am confident in its safety and effectiveness. I look forward to the day it is widely available.

For 10 months, the health care supply chain has been put under significant pressure and stress. Covid-19 infiltrated our hospitals and medical facilities, creating unprecedented demands while, at the same time, we were caring for non-coronavirus patients. Still, our system did not break.

Health care distributors worked across the supply chain and with the government to bring supplies to the most impacted areas at the height of demands. And health care professionals, including pharmacists, doctors, nurses, and caregivers, they were heroes, treating patients without delay.

Now, they are adding vaccine distribution and administration to their responsibility. Once manufacturers produce vaccines, distributors are helping to ship them nationwide, ensuring they are reaching states and administration locations efficiently and properly stored. And of course, our licensed pharmacists and providers are stepping up to actually administer the vaccines safely.