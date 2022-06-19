Letter: Pass relief bill for cancer patients

Congress has the chance in the coming weeks to make health care more affordable for cancer patients, survivors and their families by including three provisions in an upcoming relief package. These policies include making the expanded subsidies available for more individuals to purchase health insurance on the Marketplace permanent, closing the Medicaid coverage gap in states that have yet to expand eligibility, and capping Medicare enrollees’ out-of-pocket costs for their outpatient drugs.

The increased subsidies have already led to more Americans than ever being able to afford coverage on the Marketplace. Letting these increased subsidies expire is likely to price people out of coverage and leave them uninsured again.

In the 12 states that haven’t expanded Medicaid, two million people, some of whom have a cancer history, are unable to get care. The uninsured – like those in the Medicaid coverage gap – are less likely to get screened for cancer and are more likely to have their cancer diagnosed at an advanced stage.

For those enrolled in Medicare, costs can be challenging. A cap on how much patients pay out-of-pocket for their outpatient prescriptions would help provide stability to those on limited incomes.

All these policies should be included in upcoming relief legislation. As a cancer caregiver, I urge Senator Schumer to stand up and fight to be sure and include these provisions for patients. We can’t afford to wait.

Karen Connor

American Cancer Society

Cancer Action Network

Wilson