Letter: Partisan politics has divided the country in unimagined ways

While I’ve spent much of my life marching to a different drummer, I can’t quite grasp how I am so way out in the weeds when it comes to current political opinion. Does anyone remember how you would respect the office of our president no matter how much you disagreed with him? Now it’s “he’s not my president.” You are not allowed to take a centrist point of view and voice an opinion on policy without getting ripped for it by the left and the right. Or if you express a policy point of view that leans to one side you are sure to be blasted by the opposite side even if you present facts in support.