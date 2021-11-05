Letter: Parole Board did right in release of Gilbert

I write as a law professor specializing in criminal law to commend the New York State Board of Parole for granting parole to David Gilbert ("70s radical David Gilbert granted parole in Brink’s robbery,” Buffalo News, Oct. 26).

Gilbert served as the unarmed getaway driver in the Brink’s robbery, in which two policemen and a Brink’s guard were killed. Under the doctrine of felony murder, Gilbert was convicted for their murder although he had not killed anyone himself. For that crime, he served a notably lengthy 40 years in prison, longer than most people convicted of murder.

During the past four decades, Gilbert has tutored other incarcerated people, established an AIDS education program that served as a model for other prisons, and engaged in non-violence counseling. The loss of human life can never be reversed, but Gilbert has done everything he can to atone for his offense. He has also repeatedly expressed remorse for the pain he caused the victims’ families.