Some family members and myself were fortunate enough to receive complimentary tickets to the new AKG gallery on June 16. The parking garage for the gallery was not yet open/operational. There was construction all around the gallery with very little street parking available.

Many people were parking on the grass as the only available option. There were no signs posted about not parking on the grass or anywhere else or for that matter an option of places to park. So we were totally surprised, as well as many others who parked near us, when we returned to our car and found a parking ticket with a $60 fine on our windshield.

This is reprehensible. Where did the City expect people to park? The gallery extended these complimentary tickets but its guests will in essence have to pay $60 for the experience. I'm not sure who to blame for this fiasco but it definitely doesn't entice people to come to Buffalo.

Mary Mazur

East Amherst