Letter: Parking ticket puts damper on trip to downtown Buffalo

Kudos to all the developers revitalizing downtown. Let’s put some focus on parking. While venturing downtown to show a friend the rebirth of the Seneca One tower, we were lucky to find a parking space on Washington Street (she had a foot injury), so we were lucky, so I thought. Meter parking was always free after 5:30 p.m. Not the case anymore. A quick tour of the now beautiful building and a $40 parking ticket five minutes before we returned to our car. If not paid within eight days, it jumps to $65. Outrageous. Inflation is at its all-time highest but … $40?

At least five other vehicles had tickets as well. We then ventured over to Riverfest Park, tons of free parking. We all appreciate the development. Let’s hope one of these developers and our mayor address the parking issues. Bring back after 5:30 p.m. free parking. I think many more people would support many of the businesses downtown. However, in many a conversation it is always about the parking.

We all want to support our downtown community. Buffalo is now attracting visitors from all over the country. Come on Buffalo, show them some love for parking. A fun night turned into an expensive night.

Lisa A. Wylie

Buffalo