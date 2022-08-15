Letter: Parking ticket complaint should garner no sympathy

This is in response to the woman who received a parking ticket when she parked downtown to visit Seneca One. I too received a parking ticket when I parked in a lot next to the library. I thought it was free since it was a Sunday. Do you know what I did? I paid it and didn’t complain. Why? Because I was in the wrong. My assumption that it was free was incorrect and instead of paying $10, I paid $40. Did I want to pay an additional amount? No, but I did; because I parked my car in a lot that required payment.