Letter: Parking ticket complaint should garner no sympathy

This is in response to the woman who received a parking ticket when she parked downtown to visit Seneca One. I too received a parking ticket when I parked in a lot next to the library. I thought it was free since it was a Sunday. Do you know what I did? I paid it and didn’t complain. Why? Because I was in the wrong. My assumption that it was free was incorrect and instead of paying $10, I paid $40. Did I want to pay an additional amount? No, but I did; because I parked my car in a lot that required payment.
I travel frequently. I was in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in June. There was not one free parking spot anywhere in the city. I was in Louisville, Kentucky, Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio in July. Again, not one parking spot that was free. I don’t know of a city that does not charge for parking spots.
Our downtown has a lot to offer now and paying for parking is a requirement for progression. Consider your parking ticket a donation for the nice venues that everyone can enjoy.
Barbara Burgett
Williamsville