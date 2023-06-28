I recently read an article in the Buffalo News about art gallery patrons complaining they received parking tickets while visiting the site.

Ha!

Suburban and rural people drive their cars, trucks, whatever into Buffalo for the re-opening event after the $250 million expansion of the AKG museum, and then they get fined $60 when they park on the grass.

Buffalo is a city with scarce and particularly valuable urban green space, much of which is protected by laws such as “No Parking On the Grass,” or simply by standards of respect for nature, and ideas of shared human (“it is not all about me”) decency.

Urban green space should also be protected by a little thoughtful realization that cities are regional and national assets, that they are not cheap to maintain and support and that maintenance for roadside grass digs into a city budget at several points.

Even though there are plenty of big lawns in East Amherst, if I’m invited to a special social event there, I don’t park on someone's nice lawn when there’s no space in the host house driveway. When I head out toward Eden for the Corn Festival, I don’t park in someone's pumpkin field. (Unless some guy is collecting $5, or maybe $20 if I want to park closer!)

So also try to remember standards of reasonable behavior when you easy swing your big Ford F-150 to park on my street so you can go shop on Elmwood.

James Smith

Buffalo