Letter: Parishioners must help the Catholic Church change

I went to a meeting at my Catholic Church a couple of weeks ago, and the priest, who I respect and choose to be my priest, told us that the Church is in trouble. Nine-hundred lawsuits have been filed against priests in the Buffalo Diocese. For this reason, he says, the Church will go through “a tectonic change.”

To make this a positive change, I ask Catholics who have left the Church to consider why they left. Since this is a time of “tectonic change”, this is a good time to let the Church know why you left, and what can be done to encourage you to return. What do you want to see? They have asked for input. I believe that we should let them know. I believe that we can create a Church that would make Jesus proud .