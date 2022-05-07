Letter: Parents still left adrift over Covid-19 daycare rules

As a working mother of three, New York State’s quarantine requirements for children in daycare programs continue to significantly impact my family and many others.

Children exposed to Covid-19 at their daycare programs are still required to quarantine for a minimum of five days, even if they are completely asymptomatic.

In the past month, my 2-year-old has been quarantined three times because of exposures at daycare. Meanwhile, my center is still charging us for the days we have to keep my child home.

More than two years into the pandemic, and with the cost of full-time child care over $300 per week for one 2-year-old, this approach is not sustainable for working parents. It never was and certainly isn’t now.

I feel helpless and stressed, and I can’t imagine I’m the only parent in this situation. The state has left us with no answers or information about an off ramp for these guidelines. An update is long overdue and an absolute necessity for working parents trying to stay above water.

Kathryn Parrish

Tonawanda