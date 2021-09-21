 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Parents should reconsider objections to student masking
0 comments

Letter: Parents should reconsider objections to student masking

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Once again, I am flummoxed by the vehement demonstrations by parents at local school board meetings to protest the requirements to wear masks in school. These parents, led by a notorious anti-masker business owner, whom I shall not name, seem to think that they are protecting the rights of their children by engaging in these protests. In fact, they are promoting the rights of their children to get sick and die.

I lost a child this past year (not as a result of Covid-19) and I can assure these parents that they do not want to become a member of the club to which I now belong. Do you really think that this argument is worth having, after 630,000 people in our nation have already died? Think about it. I would give anything to see my child again, but he is gone.

Catherine Borden

South Wales

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News