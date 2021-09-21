Letter: Parents should reconsider objections to student masking

Once again, I am flummoxed by the vehement demonstrations by parents at local school board meetings to protest the requirements to wear masks in school. These parents, led by a notorious anti-masker business owner, whom I shall not name, seem to think that they are protecting the rights of their children by engaging in these protests. In fact, they are promoting the rights of their children to get sick and die.

I lost a child this past year (not as a result of Covid-19) and I can assure these parents that they do not want to become a member of the club to which I now belong. Do you really think that this argument is worth having, after 630,000 people in our nation have already died? Think about it. I would give anything to see my child again, but he is gone.