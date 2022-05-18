Letter: Parents should check on their teens' online activities

Parents, please pay attention to what your teens are doing online. The shooter in the massacre that occurred at Tops on Jefferson Avenue was described by members of his own community as a gamer.

How many of us check to see what games our teens are playing? How many of us know our teens are online in their bedrooms at all hours of the day and night, supposedly playing games with others? Do you check what they are doing as you would for a seven year old?

The pandemic had all these kids schooling remotely, and we trusted out teens to do the work. Did you check to be sure that's what they were doing or did you assume it?

Talk to your teens. This evil young man said he was bored during the pandemic and explored sites that radicalized him. His neighbors were shocked by his violent attack. Don't let another teen become a monster because you didn't know what they were viewing on the internet.

Rebecca Mergenhagen

Orchard Park