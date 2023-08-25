I was on the Amherst bike path on Monday Aug. 2. Three individuals on bikes were throwing fireworks at bikers, walkers and scaring dogs on the path. They were laughing and had the nerve to keep coming back to the scene of their transgressions. The police were called and one of the individuals was caught with the fireworks in his possession. He was turned over to his parents because he was a minor. I just hope his parents punish him appropriately and make sure the parents of the other two individuals are informed of what their "Little Angels” were doing. Please nip this in the bud, before they go on to do more serious things and harm people.