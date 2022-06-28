Letter: Parents must be accountable for tracking students’ work

Recently, I watched a press conference given by the parents of Dr. Lydia T. Wright School (School #89) over their complete outrage at the Buffalo Public Schools because more than half of their eighth-graders were required to attend summer school and would not move up to high school. As an educator in the district for the last 25 years, I have a question … Where have you been?

It was clear that these parents had just become aware that their children were failing, a point that was repeated several times during the press conference which was primarily focused on a lack of communication by the school. While I have no knowledge of this particular situation, I do know that teachers call home. Even if calls were missed, the responsibility of the family and student cannot be abdicated.

The only parents I don’t regularly communicate with either don’t respond or have faulty numbers.

Every parent receives four reports cards and four progress reports which have a complete look at grades in every class and individual comments. Also, parents are invited to meet with the teacher every year to review grades and put academic plans into action. All parents have access to their students’ grades on a day-to-day basis in our parent portal on Infinite Campus. This is available to all parents and students on an app that can be downloaded on your phone. I have yet to meet a parent without a phone.

A student can fail up to two of their five core subjects and not attend summer school. If you are in a position as a student that you are required to attend summer school, it is for good reason. You simply have not retained enough content to succeed in the next grade. Pushing students through, as I believe these parents are asking, is a complete disservice to these young people. They will not have the tools in their toolbox to address the challenges they will face in high school.

We all know these years have been hard but cancelling exams and pushing students through grades is not the answer. These students need parents who are engaged before the last week of school and to be accountable for their lack of work.

James Healy

Buffalo