Letter: Parents must allow children to get vaccinated for country

I was in grade school in the 1950s in Dayton, Ohio. Meanwhile at the same time, polio was running rampant across our country affecting so many children and our parents were asked if we, their children, would be willing to become Polio Pioneers by being vaccinated and be in the clinical trial to assure the vaccine’s efficacy?

My parents felt it was their duty, and their children’s, to do something for the greater good. So I, and two of my siblings, received our polio vaccines and proudly wore our Polio Pioneer pins from that day forward. A direct result of this national effort, polio was eradicated for all. Because of this successful effort by our governmental agencies, I now have no tolerance of those who aren’t supportive of vaccination to protect themselves, their families, and others in our country.

I continue to find it so hard to understand why there are so many over 12 who refuse to get the vaccine without good cause based on science. I can only hope that once the under-12 vaccine is approved, these parents who are not vaccinated will not use their feelings about the vaccine and prevent their children from being safe.

Maybe when those children get vaccinated, they can be given a Covid-19 Champion pin and show their parents how proud they are in keeping our country safe for all.

Tom Holub

Buffalo