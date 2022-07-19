Letter: Parents are responsible for monitoring grades

I am writing in response to news coverage regarding the moving up day at Lydia T. Wright School.
It is a parent’s responsibility to keep up with educational progress in school. This does take effort and shows the child that educational progress and school behaviors are important. If a parent/guardian cannot find the time to work with the school, the school is not failing. Schools can only be as good as the cooperation between school and parent. Where is the student’s responsibility?
I am curious how many times a parent reached out to the school regarding failing grades delivered via report card. My understanding is the school had opportunities to make up work and most ultimately moved up.
Kathy Bulluck
