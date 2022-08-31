Letter: Parents are key to children’s ability to become better readers

There is an old joke about a tourist asking a New York City resident how to get to Carnegie Hall. The answer? “Practice, practice, practice.”

The recent article about the science of reading in The Buffalo News was very informative to teachers. But what about parents, who are most important in developing child readers? As a parent, when I was developing the TV series Reading Rainbow for WNED, I enlisted the advice of teachers, reading specialists and librarians.

While pondering our process for reaching our target audience (first and second graders) Bill Eller of the University at Buffalo and President of the International Reading Association broke through our dilemma. He said, “Do what’s best. Motivate a child to read and I’ll show you a better reader.” Simple enough, huh? Find out what a child’s interests are. (The Buffalo Bills and Sabres anyone?)

Go to the library. Librarians are wonderful people and always willing to help. Get some books that your child might be interested in.

Read now, and often and let them practice, practice, practice reading to you. Soon I’ll show you a better reader.

Tony Buttino Sr.

Hoover Beach